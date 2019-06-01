UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can follow the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

So that's it! Jose and Arsene seal it was a manly handshake! Hope you have enjoyed our coverage of the Champions League Final!

One last question on Arsenal for Wenger, who admitted that Arsenal "didn't exist" against Chelsea in the second half of the Europa League final.

"In the second half, as soon as Chelsea scored the first goal, we collapsed completely. In the second half, we didn't exist.



"It was a sad night for us."



Wenger quickly comes under pressure about his future and does enough to bat away the question! How entertaining have these two been tonight!?

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho on their futures.



Arsene Wenger comes to the rescue for Jose when asked an awkward question about his future!

Liverpool can make miracles according to Arsene Wenger, but could lose their fighting spirit if they tweak the side in search of back to back Champions League titles. Great insight from the former Arsenal boss.

"Liverpool is the city of music, of the working class and of football."



"Anyone who has managed in England knows it is a special place for football. That's why they can always make miracles."



Jose heaps further praise on Liverpool, why can't they make it a third final?! It might be a tight ask for the Reds, looking at the competition in Europe!

"Why Liverpool can't do three finals in a row with this good team, good spirit...why not a third?



Once an Arsenal fan, always an Arsenal fan. Wenger thinks it will be a mountain to climb for Spurs to reach the Champions League final next season.

Whilst Jose added that Anfield played a huge part in pushing the Reds to Champions League glory!

"Anfield played a big part in this. Today was not Anfield but was Anfield during the knockout competition. They brought a little bit of Anfield here too.



"It's a special place."



More reaction from the studio! Jose hails Jurgen Klopp on the desire to lose two Champions League finals!

"A manager who reached three Champions League finals, it's hard to lose one, must be very, very hard to lose two and today I think it's a phenomenal day of his life, of his career."



All over in Madrid! It wasn't a thriller, but a late Divok Origi hands Liverpool a sixth European Cup with a 2-0 win over Tottenham! Mourinho and Wenger were quick to salute the Reds and their pragmatic approach to the game!

Jose Mourinho praises Liverpool for their "pragmatic" approach and singles out their goalkeeper for special praise.



📺 Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC #beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/IglxYhl0ft — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Half-time! Liverpool have a 1-0 lead thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty! (Follow the action on the Live Blog) Arsene Wenger belives that Kane doesn't look ready. What do you think?

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho give their thoughts on that first half (Spoiler: they both agree with each other AGAIN!)



📺 Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC #beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/bQvGaNmVRh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Minutes away from game time! Plenty of respect for the Liverpool anthem, You'll Never Walk alone from our pundits!

Mourinho and Wenger applaud the Liverpool crowd as 'You'll Never Walk Alone' booms around the stadium!



Spurs have kept their stars, can they do the business tonight?

"The big business that Tottenham did in the last few years is not to sell anyone. That's the best business they could do"



So who is going to win it? Mourinho and Wenger have their final say!

So, who will win tonight's final? Mourinho and Wenger reveal their thoughts...



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/cEtfsnYHyV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

More insight from Mourinho! Being sneaky with his team selections!

"Are they coming with these scheme that the UEFA teamsheet presents? I have to confess, many times I did it wrong for the UEFA sheet. Sometimes you don't give exactly the real positions of your players!"



Amazingly! Mourinho & Wenger seem to be agreeing on something this evening! The special one things that Spurs will be put under pressure defensively by Liverpool, along with a great insight on Lucas, who is benched tonight!

"Lucas is a difficult decision as a manager. Without Lucas, Tottenham are not in the final, but now in the final Lucas is on the bench. I think Pochetino must have had many conversations with his pillow before making this decision."

"Listening to Mr Wenger's comments, I agree totally with what he was saying. My opinion is his opinion"

Mourinho & Wenger FINALLY AGREE ON SOMETHING



Mourinho & Wenger FINALLY AGREE ON SOMETHING 😄



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/w0dqlXonV1 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Reaction from Arsene Wenger on the Tottenham starting line up! The former Arsenal boss is questioning the defensive stability of Spurs, of course, he is!

"Defensively they have a problem and tonight that might come out."



Arsene Wenger reacts to Tottenham's starting XI.



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/NsuSCsuzpg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

What is happening here?!

📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



Follow live updates 👉 https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/irsXiD6HHd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Amazingly Jurgen Klopp has only won once in a cup final as a manager, can that be addressed tonight?

"If you lose seven finals out of eight, you have inside you a problem as well because you feel you are fighting against your own devils."



Wenger on Klopp



📺Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



💻Follow live updateshttps://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/aySimc1gCg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

So here we go! Mourinho & Wenger know a thing about setting up teams for Champions League finals. Excellent insight as ever from our two studio guests!

Box Office 🍿



Mourinho and Wenger explain what it's like preparing a team for a UCL final.



📺 Watch live on HD1 (English only audio option available)



💻Follow live updates https://t.co/dAUCvJSwXC#beINUCL #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/58peQ093il — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

We start our coverage on a sad note, as Arsene Wenger pays tribute to former player Jose Reyes, who passed away earlier today.

Arsene Wenger pays tribute to his former player José Antonio Reyes, who tragically died in a car crash earlier today.

Rest in peace, José



pic.twitter.com/NrQVITGiLh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

Our coverage of Mourinho kicks off at 20:30 Mecca! Don't forget you can follow all the action in English via the Language button on HD 1!

Not long now to hear their thoughts on the Champions League final:



🕗 20:30 Mecca

📺 HD1 (English only audio option available)



Unmissable TV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fFktrKoRf6 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) June 1, 2019

So here we go! An exclusive look at Jose & Arsene in the beIN SPORTS studio! I wonder how they will get on later on tonight?

Good evening! It's a huge night of football tonight, and yet again beIN is bringing you the very best with both Jose Mourinho & Arsene Wenger in our Arabic studio. Join me for all the latest reaction from our special guests in our live blog!