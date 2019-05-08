UEFA Champions League

Hakim Ziyech was lost for words after Ajax just missed out on the Champions League final after a stoppage-time Lucas Moura goal ensured that Spurs reached the final on away goals on Wednesday evening.

"Yeah, I don't have words for that." admitted the winger when asked about how he felt about the defeat.

When asked about the last minute Lucas goal Ziyech admitted he couldn't comprehend the result, admitting that the dressing room was silent following after being knocked out. "Yeah, if we knew it woudlnt happen. I don't have words. It was quiet there were no words. I think I have to let it go, these two days are difficult we will come back strong."

When asked about Ajax's sensational run in the tournament the Moroccan international admitted that they could be proud of their efforts, although personally he was devastated after coming minutes away to reach the final.

"We can all be proud of ourselves but if you are so close then you want to go to the final. If you look at all the season now you can be proud but as a player, you want more."

You can hear more from Hakim Ziyech in the video above.