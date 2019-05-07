UEFA Champions League

Georginio Wijnaldum believes that it was his frustration as being named substitute that spurned him on to help Liverpool seal a historical 4-0 win over Barcelona to progress to the Champions League final for a second straight season.

Speaking exclusively to beIN SPORTS the Dutch midfielder admitted that his side had the belief to progress despite being 3-0 down in the first leg. "I'm still trying to realise. It's the unbelievable.No one expected that this will happen. The funny things after the first game I said that I think we were able to score goals and not concede."

Wijnaldum was introduced at half-time and admitted his anger pushed him on in the second half, where his two quick-fire goals turned the tide for Liverpool.

"To be fair I was a little bit angry and disappointed with the manager to be coming on. You know you are just trying to help the team and do the best as possible. I was lucky to score two goals."

After missing out on the Champions League to Real Madrid the midfielder was sure that Liverpool will be looking to lift the title in Madrid come June the 1st. "We worked really hard for this at the beginning of the season, but now it's time to win it now so let's hope we can do it."

