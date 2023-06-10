Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Watch Now!



Not long till the Champions League final now!

"If Leeds scored like that people would say that it's a bit basic and agricultural, if I watch Man City do it it's clever, it's good football!"@richardajkeys makes an interesting point about the long-ball tactics used by Man City in the FA Cup final! 👀#beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qAvCXS5fJJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023



Score predictions for tonight?



Arsene Wenger expertly breaks down the tactics of Pep Guardiola!



"It's all in the middle, all in the center!" 🎯



Le Professeur expertly breaks down the tactics of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. #beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/mfx5Ge72iT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023



The team news is in!

📍 Atatürk Olympic Stadium



The team news is in ahead of the Champions League final! @AndyKerrtv has all the details ⬇️#beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nhD6AWAKvK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023



Manchester City lost in their last visit to the Champions League final! How will they get on tonight?





Here we go then! Our man Andy Kerr sets the scene from Istanbul.



📍 Atatürk Olympic Stadium



Can Manchester City bag the treble or will Inter Milan spoil the party? English sides tend to do well at the Atatürk!



We get the latest from our man @AndyKerrtv and a very special guest! 🏆 #beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/rYBFVLP4Rc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023



Good evening! Welcome to our special coverage for the Champions League coverage between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Will Manchester City complete a historic treble, or will Inter Milan spoil the party? Join us for all the build-up, team news and live commentary from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.