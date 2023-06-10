Manchester City vs Inter Milan - Watch Now!
Live Blog
Not long till the Champions League final now!
"If Leeds scored like that people would say that it's a bit basic and agricultural, if I watch Man City do it it's clever, it's good football!"@richardajkeys makes an interesting point about the long-ball tactics used by Man City in the FA Cup final! 👀#beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qAvCXS5fJJ— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023
Score predictions for tonight?
Screen shot and share your score prediction for tonight… Go! ⤵️#beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/9GQ35NZDdf— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023
Arsene Wenger expertly breaks down the tactics of Pep Guardiola!
"It's all in the middle, all in the center!" 🎯— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2023
Le Professeur expertly breaks down the tactics of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. #beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/mfx5Ge72iT
The team news is in!
The team news is in ahead of the Champions League final! @AndyKerrtv has all the details ⬇️#beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nhD6AWAKvK
Manchester City lost in their last visit to the Champions League final! How will they get on tonight?
Who will step up for @ManCity later tonight? #UCLfinal | #beINUCL | #beINFINAL pic.twitter.com/jQ2jsf3bZa
Here we go then! Our man Andy Kerr sets the scene from Istanbul.
Can Manchester City bag the treble or will Inter Milan spoil the party? English sides tend to do well at the Atatürk!
We get the latest from our man @AndyKerrtv and a very special guest! 🏆 #beINUCL #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/rYBFVLP4Rc
Good evening! Welcome to our special coverage for the Champions League coverage between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Will Manchester City complete a historic treble, or will Inter Milan spoil the party? Join us for all the build-up, team news and live commentary from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.