Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to hail the fighting qualities of his side as a goal in either half sealed a sixth Champions League crown for the Reds.

"A big fight both teams felt the intensity of the season. Tottenham was a strong opponent and we both didn't play our best football showed, but it was all about fighting."

Jurgen Klopp was brimming with pride at his sides achievement and singled out one player for particular praise.

"We had a brilliant goalkeeper who makes difficult saves look easy. We scored two goals, unbelievable, sensational I couldn't be more happy or proud of these boys, unbelievable."