Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Chelsea face off against Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge as boss Frank Lampard makes his managerial debut in the Champions League round of sixteen.

The current Chelsea boss will certainly have fond memories of playing Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Having captained the Blues to their only Champions League success during the 2011-12 season, defeating Bayern Munich at their own Allianz stadium and scoring in the penalty shoot-out win.

However, for Lampard, he must focus on the task at hand in guiding Chelsea past the round of sixteen for the first time since the 2013–14 season. The West London side is the reigning Europa League champions, after defeating Arsenal in Baku last season but the Champions League round of sixteen has stopped progression in the last three campaigns. Last time at this stage in the competition, Chelsea lost 4-1 on aggregate to Barcelona.

Chelsea finished runners up in Group H by virtue of Valencia having a better head to head record. Having opened up the group stages with a defeat to Valencia, Chelsea picked up three wins and two draws including a frantic 4-4 tie against the nine men of Ajax.

In team news, Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long-term injury doubt for the side but is slowly making his way back to first-team contention. Frank Lampard should turn to first-choice keeper Kepa after dropping the Spaniard in favour Willy Cabellero a few weeks ago.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Date- 19th February 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 11 HD Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

Bayern Munich will be in confident mood of getting a result against a young Chelsea side. Hansi Flick’s team still have reason to be nervous having been dumped out at the round of sixteen to eventual winners and fellow English side Liverpool last season.

Bayern have been battling at the top of the Bundesliga table with RB Leipzig and currently look on course to lift an eighth straight domestic title. Still, European dominance has always been the goal for the Bavarian giants, four semi-final appearances in the last six seasons tend to suggest that Bayern have the quality to go all the way.

This season in the group stages, Bayern have been irrespirable winning all six group games, a feat not achieved by any other side left in the competition. Notable wins against last season’s finalists set the tone for the German giants, including a thumping 7-2 away win in matchday two. Although Flick will be well aware that his side will have to be complacent in West London, ahead of the second leg in Munich.

In team news, the current Champions League goalscorer Robert Lewandowski is almost certain to start. The Polish striker scored 10 goals in the group stage and will be looking to add to his tally, in what has been yet another stellar campaign in front of goal. The pair of Niklas Süle and Ivan Perisic remain long-term injury doubts for the side. Canadian international Alphonso Davies has impressed in recent weeks and should keep his place at left-back.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Muller, Coutinho; Lewandowski

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge. You can follow all the action and the remaining Champions League games via beIN CONNECT.