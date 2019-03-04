UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You Can Watch the Live Match Stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Tottenham via beIN CONNECT

Tottenham have a commanding 3-0 lead heading into their second leg game against Borussia Dortmund and will be looking to ease through to the Quarter-Finals of the Champions League, although Spurs could run into trouble against the side currently leading the Bundesliga. As ever you will be able to follow all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN CONNECT.

It’s safe to say that Borussia Dortmund needs divine intervention if they are to make it to the next phase of the Champions League. The first leg in London was nothing short of a disaster for the German giants who lost 3-0 thanks to second-half goals from Jan Vertongen, Son Heung-min, and Fernando Llorente.

Whilst domestically they are showing a similar wobble, and have only won once in their last seven games in all competitions. Last time out, Dortmund lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Augsburg. With Bayern Munich thrashing Gladbach 5-1 it means that the emphasis with Bayern, although Dortmund does sit on the top of the table thanks to goal difference.

In team news, Dortmund did welcome back Marco Reus at the weekend after recovering from a thigh injury that saw him miss the first leg. The German international has been a key figure in the side and is likely to start in attack. Whilst Chelsea bound attacker Christian Pulisic could also start on Tuesday after returning to training in recent days. This could mean that London born winger Jadon Sancho may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Zagadou, Diallo; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Pulisic; Alcacer

As for Spurs, they will be confident of booking their spot in the quarter-finals after their heroics in the first leg. Although the North London sides recent form domestically could suggest that they should be careful as they head to Germany.

Back to back defeats in the league to Burnley & Chelsea, following a lucky 1-1 draw with Arsenal have left their unlikely title bid in tatters. Spurs are currently third in the table but should be worried about the chasing pack of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea who will be looking to leapfrog them for Champions League football next season.

In team news, Harry Winks is expected to still be out of contention after missing out on the North London derby through injury. Whilst Eric Dier is also unlikely to play with an illness. That could mean that Victor Wanyama continues his role in midfield.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Davies; Eriksen; Son, Kane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Borussia Dortmund look to overturn a huge first-leg deficit against Tottenham Hotspur As ever you will be able to follow all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.