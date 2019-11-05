UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You can watch Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter Milan

Now for Inter Milan! Diego Godin returns to the starting line up! Romelu Lukaku will be looking to continue his good form in front of goal!

Team News! First up Dortmund! Jadon Sancho returns! No place for Marco Reus who is out with an ankle injury!

🚨 Our Starting XI against Inter Milan 🚨



©️ Hummels captains the squad

🌪️ Sancho is back in the lineup

🧤 Bürki mans the net#BVBInter pic.twitter.com/q0sjXU3phS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

European nights are special with Borussia Dortmund! I'm expecting plenty of noise from the Yellow Wall!

81,000+ in perfect harmony 💛pic.twitter.com/zJwafgqglW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

Inter Milan have arrived! Can Antonio Conte mastermind another victory over Dortmund?

Tonight is a must-win for Dortmund! After losing 2-0 to Inter last time out BVB needs a result! Can they pull it off tonight?

We have one job to do 🏆 pic.twitter.com/63akBcr2ZD — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 5, 2019

Welcome to the live blog as Borussia Dortmund take on Inter Milan in the Champions League! It's a titanic battle between two European giants, and we will have key highlights from the game at the Westfalen!