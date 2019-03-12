Mitch Freeley

It’s all to play for as Liverpool head to Bavaria to face off against Bayern Munich. With the content finely poised, who will come away with the win and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League? As ever, you can watch all of the action with beIN SPORTS.

Bayern Munich has found their groove after stuttering domestically in the first half season. The Bavarian giants returned to the top of the table at the weekend with a 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg and seem almost certain to be picking up a seventh consecutive league crown come the end of the season.

The first leg saw Bayern put in a committed defensive performance to shut out the attacking trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane and will be considered as slight favorites on Wednesday evening. Although a bigger concern for Bayern boss Robert Kovac will be how his side failed to register a shot on target during the game. Although recent form at home has been impressive for Bayern, and are on an undefeated stretch of 10 games in all competitions at home.

In team news, Bayern will be without the pair of Thomas Muller & Joshua Kimmich who are suspended for the game. After registering three assists against Wolfsburg, Franck Ribery could be in contention to replace Muller in the side. Whilst plenty of emphases will be on Robert Lewandowski to fire Bayern into the Quarter-finals. The Polish striker boasts eight goals in seven Champions League starts this season and could be the man to break Liverpool hearts on Wednesday evening.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team

Neuer; Rafinha, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Martinez; Gnabry, James, Ribery; Lewandowski

As for Liverpool, they are battling on two fronts and have surrendered their lead at the top and are now just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table. Last seasons defeated finalists will be hoping for a big result in Munich to keep the momentum going as they battle for their first domestic title in 30 years.

Liverpool is currently on a run of four consecutive defeats away from home in the Champions League, something that Jurgen Klopp would certainly like to address on Wednesday evening. The first leg at Anfield saw Liverpool misfire in front of goal, with Sadio Mane, in particular, missing a string of good chances to give his side the lead.

The Reds warmed up for their midweek clash with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Burnley. Crucially both Sadio Mane & Roberto Firmino found the back of the net, which will be a huge confidence boost heading into the Allianz Arena showdown.

After missing the first leg through suspension Virgil van Dijk is certain to start in central defence for the side. The Dutch international has been Liverpool’s most consistent player this season and could make a telling impact at both ends of the pitch. Both James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold came off against Burnley with slight strains but should be fit to play a part in the contest.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool face off against Bayern Munich in the battle between two European heavyweights. As ever, you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.