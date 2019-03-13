UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Is Jurgen Klopp getting twitchy about tonight's game? He certainly didn't seem pleased about his preference for a league title race or the Champions League!

#Klopp did not like one of the questions asked by a journalist in his pre-match press conference...#beINUCL #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/icdPMNJoDK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 13, 2019

Before we get underway tonight (that's at 23:00 Mecca FYI) a quick reminder for the quarter-final draw, which will be shown LIVE tomorrow on beIN SPORTS! Yay!

So here we go! Can Liverpool do the job in Germany tonight? It’s been nearly 38 years since Liverpool last faced Bayern in Munich, a remarkable night that has gone down in Anfield folklore. Why don't you enjoy this lovely interview with some famous faces from Liverpool who played a key role in that famous evening..

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Bayern Munich Vs Liverpool in the Champions League! It's all to play for as two five-time Champions League winners clash in Germany. The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate, so the question remains who will progress to the quarter-finals? Join me for all the latest team news, Build up and goals as they go in from the Allianz Arena.