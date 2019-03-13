Mitch Freeley

You can Watch the Live Match Stream of Bayern Munich Vs Liverpool via beIN CONNECT

Match Report

Sadio Mane's brace inspired Liverpool to a convincing 3-1 win at Bayern Munich and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Senegal forward's excellent 26th-minute opener gave Jurgen Klopp's side a priceless away goal but, in a similar vein to the goalless first leg at Anfield, the action was fitful and error-strewn for the most part.

Bayern were level at the break thanks to Joel Matip's own goal but Niko Kovac's side were never able to mount a sustained victory push.

A typically dominant Virgil van Dijk powered in to leave a forlorn Bayern with a mountain to climb and Mane administered the knockout blow six minutes from time.

Fabinho, a surprise omission from the Liverpool starting XI, was soon pressed into action when Jordan Henderson suffered an early ankle injury.

The visitors settled well despite that setback and - moments after Roberto Firmino flashed a snapshot wide - Mane brilliantly brought down Van Dijk's raking ball, spun a needlessly marauding Manuel Neuer and chipped in a sublime finish.

Liverpool's lead lasted until six minutes before half-time when Serge Gnabry darted in behind Andy Robertson and Matip put through his own goal with Robert Lewandowski lurking.

Neuer dealt unconvincingly with a well-hit Mohamed Salah drive that was straight at him in the 50th minute, with Bayern struggling for rhythm.

Gnabry remained a reliable outlet – not to mention a menace for Robertson – and he whipped a dangerous ball between the goalmouth and a sliding Lewandowski as the hour passed.

However, the Poland striker would like to have given Van Dijk far more work before the defender rose at the back post to power home James Milner's 69th-minute corner.

Bayern were finished and Mane added late gloss on the end of Salah's floated cross.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Sadio Mane makes it 3-1 with a header! Game Over!

Goal! Virgil van Dijk gives Liverpool the lead with a thumping header!

Chance! Gnabry drills the ball across the Liverpool Goal, Lewandowski can't get the vital touch!

Chance! Neuer punches away Salah's strike!

Goal! Bayern level the scores! Although Joel Matip turns the ball into his own net!

Chance! Andy Robertson is denied by the forearm of Manuel Neuer!

Goal! Liverpool make the breakthrough! Sadio Mane chips the ball into the net! Deft stuff from the Reds striker!

Chance! Roberto Firmino flashes a shot wide!

Chance! Thiago flashes a shot over!

Peep! We are underway in Munich!

Live Updates

Preamble

Training time! Can Liverpool do the business tonight? We are Kicking-Off in twenty or so minutes!

💪💪 The boys are out at the Allianz Arena...#UCL pic.twitter.com/To4NSfDVml — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2019

Robert Lewandowski will almost certainly be the dangerman for the Bavarian giants tonight. Thank goodness our pundit Karl-Heinz Riedle is a fan!

I'm not fluent in German, but I'm guessing this is a warm, friendly greeting from Bayern...

👋 Herzlich willkommen in der #AllianzArena! Mit diesem Team startet Liverpool heute Abend. #LFCFCB https://t.co/ionW7EpoYu — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 13, 2019

That's the team news all confirmed from our man on the ground Matt Critchley!

Ribery returns for Bayern... while Klopp relies once more on his favorite midfield combination!#beINUCL #BAYLIV 📺 HD11https://t.co/cx5hApjtPD pic.twitter.com/d8OC5aRXKe — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 13, 2019

Now for Liverpool! It's Henderson & Milner in the midfield. Fabinho is on the bench. Whilst Virgil van Dijk returns after missing the first leg though suspension.

So Team News! First up Bayern! Two changes! Rafina in for the suspended Joshua Kimmich. Fresh from registering three assists at the weekend, Franck Ribery starts on the wing. Manuel Neur is making his 100th appearance in the Champions League.

Is Jurgen Klopp getting twitchy about tonight's game? He certainly didn't seem pleased about his preference for a league title race or the Champions League!

#Klopp did not like one of the questions asked by a journalist in his pre-match press conference...#beINUCL #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/icdPMNJoDK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 13, 2019

Before we get underway tonight (that's at 23:00 Mecca FYI) a quick reminder for the quarter-final draw, which will be shown LIVE tomorrow on beIN SPORTS! Yay!

So here we go! Can Liverpool do the job in Germany tonight? It’s been nearly 38 years since Liverpool last faced Bayern in Munich, a remarkable night that has gone down in Anfield folklore. Why don't you enjoy this lovely interview with some famous faces from Liverpool who played a key role in that famous evening..

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Bayern Munich Vs Liverpool in the Champions League! It's all to play for as two five-time Champions League winners clash in Germany. The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate, so the question remains who will progress to the quarter-finals? Join me for all the latest team news, Build up and goals as they go in from the Allianz Arena.