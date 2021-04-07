UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich vs PSG - Live Stream

Visitors PSG have released their starting lineup. Abdou Diallo and Colin Dagba come in for Juan Bernat and Alessandro Florenzi who are injured, meanwhile Danilo Pereira comes in for Marco Veratti as the Italian midfielder is also suffering from an injury.

Bayern Munich have released their stating lineup ahead of the tie. Choupo-Moting comes in for star man Robert Lewandowski.

The hosts have arrived at the Allianz as they prepare to gout on the field to warm up.

A chilly evening lies ahead in Munich as the snow continues to illuminate the Allianz.

The visitors have arrived at the Allianz and head out to warm up ahead of the tie.

The rematch of the 2020 Champions League final is set to take place as European Champions welcome PSG to Allianz Arena. The last time around saw the Bavarian come out as 1-0 winners in Lisbon, this time however the score shall be settled between two legs.

It was a tight affair in the last clash between the two however from the quality both sides posses, specifically going forward one can assume lots of opportunities for both sides.

Although the Bavarians did come out on top in Lisbon, manager Hansi Flick insists his side cannot go into the game with their minds focused on the previous affair as this tie posses a new challenge for the German champions.

The most obvious change in this fixture is the absence of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski after the Polish international picked up a knee injury during international break. Another recent blow for Bayern was winger Serge Gnabry testing positive for COVID-19 midweek, a crucial time to lose such a talented player. Flick will not worry too much as he still has the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller to push his side forward.

PSG on the other hand come into this tie with almost all their attacking options, with the exception of Mauro Icardi as he has injured his knee. The Parisians managed to find many goal scoring opportunities the first time they met Bayern however it was their final finish that was always lacking. This time with new firepower in Moise Kean, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his side can come out firing on al cylinders.