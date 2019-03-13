Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights!

Goal! Dembele finds the bottom corner! 5-1 Barca!

Goal! Pique gets in on the act! Barca make it 4-1 in a matter of minutes! What an assist by Messi!

Goal! Who else but Leo Messi! 3-1 Game over!

Goal! Lucas Tousart chests the ball and fires into the back of the net! Lyon pull one back! Game on!

Chance! It could have 3-0! Luis Suarez sneaks a shot just wide!

Goal! Barca are in cruise control! A deft pass from Luis Suarez and Phillipe Coutinho has a simple tap in!

Goal! Penalty! Luis Suarez takes a tumble in the box, Leo Messi steps up, Leo Messi scores! It's just what he does!

Chance! Tanguy Ndombele takes aim from distance!

Peep! We are underway in Barcelona!

Live Updates

Preamble

Some fan violence outside the stadium?! Jamie Easton has more...

The French side has brought 5,000 fans to Barcelona. They gave their heroes a warm welcome as they walked out to the pitch earlier on!

🔊The 5,000 traveling Lyon fans are LOUD! Gotta love it! 😍🙌#FCBOL pic.twitter.com/yIFzsiF4ZU — OL English (@OL_English) March 13, 2019

Now for Lyon! Five changes from the side at the weekend! Nabil Fekir is back after serving his suspension in the first leg, former Manchester United man Memphis Depay will also start in attack. Can Lyon spring a surprise?

La composition de notre équipe pour affronter Barcelone ! 🔴🔵#FCBOL pic.twitter.com/8QYmN7dEe4 — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) March 13, 2019

Team news time! First up Barcelona! Philippe Coutinho starts, Ivan Rakatic returns to the team after missing out at the weekend. Leo Messi partners Luis Suarez in what looks like a 4-4-2 formation!

So an interesting subplot in the build-up to the game, apparently some Lyon ultra's are planning some hijinks with their Barcelona counterparts. Jamie Easton has more...

There will be extra special measures taken to avoid any possible incidents at the Camp Nou tonight.#beINUCL #BarcaOL pic.twitter.com/SAKB5svrDD — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 13, 2019

Before we get underway tonight (that's at 23:00 Mecca FYI) a quick reminder for the quarter-final draw, which will be shown LIVE tomorrow on beIN SPORTS! Yay!

So here we go! Champions League nights seem to be pretty special at the Nou Camp! Can Barca get the result they need tonight?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Coverage of Barcelona Vs Lyon in the Champions League. Will the Catalans make it to a twelfth (yes twelfth) consecutive Champions League quarter-final. Or will Lyon be inspired by the antics of Ajax last weekend and dump out their superior Spanish opponent's thanks to a shock away win? Join me for all the latest team news, Build up and goals as they go in from the big game