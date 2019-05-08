UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Chance! Ziyech skims his shot just wide!

Goal! How did Lucas Moura score that! The ball breaks in the penalty box and the Brazillian finds the bottom corner with an amazing piece of individual skill!

Goal! Spurs pull one back! Lucas Moura bursts through the backline and finds the bottom corner!

Chance! Dele Alli is denied at the back post by a fantastic save from Onana!

Goal! What a strike from Hakim Ziyech! Ajax are in cruise control! Tottenham have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the Champions League final!

Chance! Tadic goes close to making it 2-0 on the night!

Chance! Son Min Heung has the goal at his mercy, the tame shot is gathered by Onana.

Goal! Matthijs de Ligt heads Ajax into an early lead! Delightful!

Chance! Dusan Tadic cracks a shot towards goal and is thwarted by Loris!

The Champions! Game time is approaching in Amsterdam!

Spurs are out warming up! Just a quick reminder we are 10 minutes or so from kick-off! Get ready!

Warm up time! Ajax keeper André Onana is coming out to that Rhianna stomper "What's my name?"

Ajax will be cheered on by a famous face tonight...

Now for Tottenham! Two changes from the side that lost at Bournemouth at the weekend. Jan Vertonghen is back after suffering a head injury in the first leg. Victor Wanyama comes in for Eric Dier. After being suspended in the first-leg Son Heung-min is back into the side, which is a huge boost for Spurs.

Team News! Ajax first up! One change to the side with Noussair Mazraoui coming in at left back. Dusan Tadic reprises his role as the false nine for the side.

Spurs wandering into the Johan Cruijff ArenA looking very smart! Team news to follow!

A little insight into the Ajax dressing room! The Dutch side has the edge, can they keep up the momentum to get them to the final?

Spurs have arrived! Will they be able to get the better of Ajax tonight?

Ajax has a stormer in the first-leg in North London! They have a slender 1-0 lead but the away goal could be crucial! Still 40 minutes away from game time!

We have Carrie Brown in Amsterdam giving us all the latest build up! Earlier today she broke down what Maurico Pochettino was saying in his pre-match press conference.

So here we go! It's another titanic semi-final second leg in prospect as Spurs head to Ajax with a place in the final on the line. I wonder if Tottenham have drawn inspiration from Liverpool last night?

Good evening! Tottenham will be looking to join Liverpool in the Champions League final, but the north London side will have to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Ajax. Whilst the Dutch side will be looking to cap off a sensational campaign in the Champions League which has saw them dump out Real Madrid & Juventus along the way. As ever, join me for all the latest build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the Johan Cruijff ArenA if tonight is anything like Liverpool's famous win, we are in for a big evening of football!