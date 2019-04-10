UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

David Neres cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's header as Ajax and Juventus played out an absorbing 1-1 draw in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Ronaldo – fit to feature after recovering from a thigh injury suffered on international duty with Portugal last month – put the visitors ahead on the stroke of half-time, striding into the penalty area before throwing himself at a cross to thunder a header beyond goalkeeper Andre Onana.

That lead lasted less than a minute of the second period, however, as Neres curled home his third Champions League goal of the campaign – a leveller that was the very least Erik ten Hag's side deserved for a display full of energy and attacking intent.

Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech will reflect on missed opportunities that could have given the Eredivisie side an advantage ahead of the return fixture in Italy, though Juve could have snatched an undeserved win in the closing stages when substitute Douglas Costa hit the post.

Both sides went close inside the opening six minutes, Federico Bernardeschi fizzing narrowly over for the visitors and Ziyech crashing into the side netting with a fierce left-foot drive.

Ziyech then forced Wojciech Szczesny into a smart save to keep out his curling effort from 15 yards, while an unmarked Van de Beek inexplicably whipped wide from the same distance after 25 minutes.

Bernardeschi again came close nine minutes before the interval, swivelling and firing wide from Ronaldo's knock down, before the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer plundered his 125th in the competition, converting Joao Cancelo's lofted ball into the area with a thumping finish.

The hosts stormed out at the start of the second period and were level within 30 seconds, Neres cutting inside Cancelo and bending a wonderful strike into Szczesny's left-hand corner.

Ajax utterly dominated after that – coming close through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's low effort – but never scored the second that would have made their task next week a little easier.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Douglas Costa clips the upright!

Goal! David Neres scampers down the wing, cuts inside and curls the ball into the net! Ajax are level!

Goal! Who else but Cristiano Ronaldo! A perfect cross from Canceleo into the path of Ronaldo who plants the ball into the back of the net!

Chance! Cristiano Ronaldo has a sniff! The volley from the corner skips wide!

Chance! It's all Ajax here! Donny van de Beek flashes a shot wide!

Chance! Hakim Ziyech bends a shot into the top corner, only to be denied by a fantastic save from Wojciech Szczęsny!

Chance! So close! Hakim Ziyech drives an effort against the side netting!

Chance! Federico Bernardeschi smashes a shot just over!

You can't beat that Champions League anthem...

Live Updates

Preamble

After a hat-trick in his last Champions League game, there is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is the man for the big occasion! Can he deliver tonight for Juve?

Warm up time for Ajax! We are just under twenty minutes away from game time in Amsterdam!

Now for Juventus. The headlines, Cristiano is fit and starts in Amsterdam, other news of note Daniele Rugani comes in for Giorgio Chiellini in central defence!

Team News is in! First up Ajax! Noussair Mazraoui is suspended and Veltman comes into the side! Keep an eye out for Dusan Tadic, the former Southampton man will be used as a false nine!

Ready Ajax fans?! This should get you in the mood!

Juve has arrived! Did I spy Cristiano Ronaldo... wonder if he's starting!

How good does the Johan Cruijff ArenA look from the skies?! I'm also enjoying that big red flare being let off...

The Juventus fans are soaking up the pre-match atmosphere in Amsterdam. I bet they are wondering on the fitness of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo...

So can Ajax do the business tonight? I'm expecting the Johan Cruijff ArenA to be rocking come 22:00 Mecca tonight.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Ajax Vs Juventus! Fresh from dumping out Real Madrid in the round of sixteen, can Ajax pull off another shock and stun Juventus at the Johan Cruijff ArenA? Join me for all the build-up, team news and video highlights from this battle between two of Europe's most storied clubs!