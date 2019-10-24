Ten Hag frustrated after Ajax defeat to Chelsea By beIN SPORTS October 24, 2019 08:54 0:49 min Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag said his side didn't deserve to lose their Champions League clash against Chelsea. Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 0:49 min Ten Hag frustrated after Ajax defeat to Chelsea 3:54 min Report: Benfica 2-1 Lyon 3:54 min Report: Lille 1-1 Valencia 5:02 min Report: Salzburg 2-3 Napoli 4:23 min Report: Genk 1-4 Liverpool 3:28 min Report: Inter 2-0 Dortmund 4:55 min Report: Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona 4:06 min RB Leipzig 2 Zenit 1 4:06 min Report: RB Leipzig 2-1 Zenit 4:11 min Report: Ajax 0-1 Chelsea