ten Hag confirms Ajax stay amid Bayern rumours November 5, 2019 09:21 0:25 min Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag confirmed he will be staying with the Eredivise side until the end of the season amid speculation he will replace the outgoing Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich. Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 1:05 min Klopp insists Mane is not a diver 0:27 min Aurier felt sorry for Gomes injury - Pochettino 1:00 min 5 things - Solskjaer's away day blues 1:00 min 5 Things - Inter hit hot streak on the road 1:00 min 5 things - Barca continue slump in form 0:46 min Borussia Dortmund Vs Inter Milan - Preview 4:33 min Champions League – Liverpool Vs Genk - Preview 3:51 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 12 4:31 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 12 3:06 min Premier league:Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 11