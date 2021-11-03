Sporting Lisbon scored three times in the last 15 minutes of the first half on its way to a 4-0 win over Besiktas that boosted its hopes of advancing in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Pedro Gonçalves scored twice, and Paulinho and Pablo Sarabia added a goal each, as the Portuguese champions comfortably won their seventh in a row in all competitions and stayed within range of qualifcation. Besiktas was eliminated after its fourth straight loss in the tournament.

With Ajax already confirming their place in the next round, it means that Sporting and Borussia Dortmund are facing a race to reach the round of sixteen in Group C.