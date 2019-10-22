A late goal from substitute Dodo spared Shakhtar Donetsk's blushes as the Ukrainian champions salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Dinamo, who went into the game after 13 successive away defeats in the competition, looked to be heading to a famous victory after coming from behind to lead, but Dodo rescued a point 15 minutes from time.

The hosts made a bright start but were unable to maintain their level after Yevhen Konoplyanka's opening goal, and they found themselves pegged back by a Dinamo side led by the influential Mislav Orsic and Dani Olmo, who combined when the Spaniard levelled in the 25th minute.

Orsic – who netted a hat-trick on matchday one against Atalanta and also at the weekend – put his side ahead from the spot with an hour played and that looked as though it would be enough, but Brazilian youngster Dodo struck in style to leave both sides on four points from three games in Group C.

Shakhtar first threatened in the 13th minute when only a vital last-ditch intervention from Emir Dilaver prevented Junior Moraes prodding in.

The visitors were breached soon after, however, as Konoplyanka swept past Dominik Livakovic after being found in the box by Marlos.

But Dinamo, who gradually improved after falling behind, levelled just before the half-hour mark – Olmo arriving late and steering in from close range following Orsic's brilliant delivery.

The lively Orsic almost put Dinamo ahead in spectacular fashion just after the break, but the post came to Shakhtar's rescue after the forward's stunning run from inside his own half.

Orsic got his goal with an hour on the clock, confidently smashing home a penalty after Andriy Pyatov bafflingly pulled Mario Gavranovic to the floor from behind at a corner.

But Dodo, introduced for Konoplyanka in the 66th minute, collected an incisive pass from Alan Patrick and finished coolly after skipping past Livakovic to earn a point for Shakhtar, who had a lucky escape when Olmo hit the right-hand post in the final minute.

What does it mean? A missed opportunity for both

There is no doubt Dinamo and Shakhtar will be left ruing two points dropped in this contest.

While Shakhtar would have always expected to beat Dinamo at home, the visitors were the better side for much of the match. They will not get many better opportunities to end that losing streak on the road.

Awesome Orsic drives Dinamo forward

Orsic has been in fine form this season and once again he was a major source of inspiration for Dinamo, setting up Olmo and then getting a deserved goal from the spot shortly after the upright denied what would have been a memorable solo effort.

Pyatov almost costs Shakhtar

The bemusing decision to pull Gavranovic to the ground away from the ball nearly consigned Shakhtar to defeat. It is difficult to understand the thought process behind Pyatov's actions in that moment – luckily Dodo spared him absolute blame.

What's next?

These two return to Champions League action on November 6 when they meet again in Zagreb. Shakhtar face Oleksandria, Dynamo Kiev and Karpaty Lviv before then, while Dinamo meet Osijek, Opatija and Inter Zapresic.