Kylian Mbappe and Pablo Sarabia struck late to steal a 2-2 draw for Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid in a pulsating Champions League encounter that ensures the Parisiens top Group A.

Madrid appeared certain to avenge a 3-0 loss from matchday one thanks to Karim Benzema's double and a contentious VAR decision that saw a red card for Thibaut Courtois overturned just before the break.

But Mbappe, who Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane this week expressed his love for, scored shortly after Benzema's second before ex-Los Blancos midfielder Sarabia rifled home the equaliser.

There was still time for Gareth Bale to hit the post with a stoppage-time free-kick as the Welshman came mightily close to silencing his critics.

It means PSG now cannot be caught at the top of the group, while Madrid – who lost the excellent Eden Hazard to injury with 21 minutes left – will lament wasting a host of glorious chances in a match they largely controlled, with their former goalkeeper Keylor Navas in fine form.