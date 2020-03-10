RB Leipzig Vs Tottenham – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Jose Mourhinho leads his men into battle! Can the special one get a result tonight?!

A few round of sixteen screamers to get you in the mood for tonight's action!

Timo Werner has been on FIRE this season! I wonder if the German striker will start for Leipzig tonight?

Spurs looking VERY slick heading into the Red Bull Arena! The question remains, will the North London side be wearing this suit again in the Champions League this season?

Talking of the Red Bull Arena, what a beautiful stadium! Believe it was used at the 2006 World Cup in Germany if I'm not wrong!

Good evening! Can Spurs defy the odds tonight and reach the quater-finals? They'll face a stern test the Red Bull Arena!

Spurs have it all to do as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit at the Red Bull Arena. Can Jose Mourinho mastermind an upset against a Leipzig side who have a 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg. As ever we have you covered on the live blog with all the build up, team news and goals from the game at the Red Bull Arena!