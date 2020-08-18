Mitch Freeley

Live Video

Goal! Angel Di Maria pounces on a defensive error to put PSG 2-0 up just before half-time!

Goal! Marquinhos plants a header past Péter Gulácsi! PSG have drawn first blood!

Peep! We are underway at the Stadium of light!

Live Updates

Preamble

So close to game time you can taste it! Don't forget all the goals from the game will be on the blog!

Not long till kick-off now!

You have to love RB Leipzig's confidence!



Dayot Upamecano was a rock at the back against Atletico, can the defender to the same tonight against PSG?

Team news is in! Good news PSG fans! Kylian Mbappé and Angel di Maria return to the side! Mauro Icardi drops to the bench! Sergio Rico comes in for injured keeper Keylor Navas!

🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Mbappé starts for Paris as Di María returns to the side...#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

A huge night for the Germans, who are making their first appearance in the Champions League semi-final! They dumped out Atletico Madrid last time out, can they do it again?

Can Neymar step up and make history for Paris? We should have team news soon!

PSG has set up camp! After a dramatic win against Atalanta, they must be confident of reaching the final...

The locker room is ready to welcome our Parisians who are on their way to the stadium 🤗#RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/rJIEldLBxE — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 18, 2020

Leipzig are on the move!

So here we go! Tonight is a huge game for PSG, we decided to catch up with a few fans in Doha!

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for RB Leipzig Vs PSG, history will be made tonight in the Champions League, with the winner progressing to the continental final for the first time in their history. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from this crunch Champions League encounter.