RB Leipzig Vs Tottenham – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Tottenham's hopes of repeating last season's run to the Champions League final came to an end as RB Leipzig eased into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 second-leg win.

Spurs could be considered fortunate to only lose 1-0 in the first leg in London after being outplayed by the Bundesliga title chasers, and Jose Mourinho's men were very much on the back foot again at Red Bull Arena.

A comeback akin to Tottenham's incredible turnaround in the semi-final against Ajax in Amsterdam last term was never on the cards, with captain Hugo Lloris enduring a nightmare evening as Leipzig skipper Marcel Sabitzer scored twice.

Lloris made contact with each of Sabitzer's efforts but failed to keep them out, Leipzig's last-eight place booked in routine fashion as Spurs limped to a 4-0 aggregate defeat sealed by substitute Emil Forsberg's late goal.

Tottenham's task became a more arduous one in the 10th minute as, after Timo Werner's initial shot was blocked, the forward laid the ball off for Sabitzer, whose well-struck effort from the edge of the area proved too hot for Lloris to handle.

Werner had the ball in net nine minutes later but his point-blank strike from Angelino's left-wing cross was correctly ruled out for offside.

However, Leipzig's lead on the night was doubled soon after as Lloris was caught napping by Sabitzer. The France goalkeeper again got a touch, but was unable to prevent Sabitzer sneaking his near-post header from Angelino's delivery over the line.

Peter Gulacsi got down to his right to deny Giovani Lo Celso a goal that would have given Spurs hope, and Lloris had to be similarly alert at the other end after Eric Dier's clearance deflected off Patrik Schick and towards goal.

A low-key second half saw Leipzig reduced largely to efforts from long range, and though Julian Nagelsmann's men were perhaps guilty of taking their foot off the gas, they never looked like being punished for it.

There was one moment of concern for the home side, with Nordi Mukiele struck in the face with the ball, although he was able to sit up before being taken off on a stretcher.

Dele Alli's shot straight at Gulacsi was the best Spurs could muster, summing up Tottenham's lack of goal threat without the injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, before Forsberg pounced to add late gloss with his first touch after an Angelino cross was not properly cleared.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! RB Leipzig make it 3-0 on the night! Emil Forsberg pounces on a rebound to ensure that the 2019 finalists won't be progressing!

Peep! Jose Mourinho needs one hell of a team talk! A brace from Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer means that the Germans have a 3-0 aggregate lead!

Goal! Leipzig are running riot! Sabitzer at the double! This time with a header at the near post! Game over for Spurs?

Goal! Marcel Sabitzer arrows a shot into the bottom corner! 2-0 Leipzig on aggregate!

Peep! We are underway at the Red Bull Arena!

Live Updates

Preamble

Always got time for a good mascot!

Now for Spurs, five changes from the side that drew with Burnley! Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela both start Serge Aurier, Ryan Sessenon and Harry Winks also get the nod!

Team News! It's a full-strength RB Leipzig side!

The 11 Bulls who will be looking to take down the Spurs 🤞



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLSPURS pic.twitter.com/52DNJawepw — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 10, 2020

Jose Mourinho leads his men into battle! Can the special one get a result tonight?!

A few round of sixteen screamers to get you in the mood for tonight's action!

Timo Werner has been on FIRE this season! I wonder if the German striker will start for Leipzig tonight?

Spurs looking VERY slick heading into the Red Bull Arena! The question remains, will the North London side be wearing this suit again in the Champions League this season?

Talking of the Red Bull Arena, what a beautiful stadium! Believe it was used at the 2006 World Cup in Germany if I'm not wrong!

Good evening! Can Spurs defy the odds tonight and reach the quater-finals? They'll face a stern test the Red Bull Arena!

Spurs have it all to do as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit at the Red Bull Arena. Can Jose Mourinho mastermind an upset against a Leipzig side who have a 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg. As ever we have you covered on the live blog with all the build up, team news and goals from the game at the Red Bull Arena!