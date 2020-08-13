Live Video

GOAL! What an impact from João Félix! Who wins and converts the penalty to put Atletico level!

Goal! A perfect run from Dani Olmo, who guides the header into the corner! Leipzig take the lead!

Both sets of players wander out onto the field... then it's Champions League music time!

Live Updates

Preamble

One of the brightest managerial prospects in Julian Nagelsmann will be on show tonight! Nigel de Jong is excited!

In rogue transfer news...

Now for RB Leipzig! Three changes to the side who finished the Bundesliga season! No Timo Werner, who has completed his move to Chelsea! Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen leads the front three, whilst Christopher Nkunku will be one to watch on the wing!

Team news is in! Diego Costa starts in attack! Saul anchors the midfield and Jan Oblak keeps his place in goal!

RB Leipzig is here! The Estádio José Alvalade is looking beautiful in the sunshine!



Atletico dumped out defending champions Liverpool in the last round! Can they make the final four?



Many fans consider Jan Oblak to be the best keeper in the game today! Will the Atleti keeper make the difference tonight?

So here we go! The Estádio José Alvalade is prepped for Quarter-Final action! Which boss is going to come out on top?

Who will be taking on PSG in the semi-finals?



Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of RB Leipzig Vs Atelctio, we had some late drama last night between PSG and Atalanta can Leipzig and Atleti deliver the same fare tonight? Join me for all the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in!