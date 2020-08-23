PSG Vs Bayern Munich - Live Match Stream

Mitch Freeley

Team News! A huge boost for PSG, three-time Champions League winner Kaylor Navas is back, after shaking off a thigh injury. Marco Veratti makes the bench, whilst Neymar, Di Maria, and Mbappe make up a pacy forward line!

🔴🔵 Keylor Navas is back for Paris, while Verratti is among the substitutes.



Just over an hour to go! ✊#UCLfinal — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020

Calma! Calma! Neymar is ready for tonight!

Whilst PSG have Angel Di Maria... a man who knows all about doing it at the Estádio da Luz!



Semi-final hero ✅

Will Di María deliver on the biggest stage (again)?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/FbvcA0kEEe — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020

Bayern know a thing or two about the Champions League final! They defeated Borussia Dortmund the last time they played in one!

PSG are on the move!

Matt Critchely has made it to Lisbon! He's got some very import news on Keylor Navas!

Will Neymar be the difference for PSG tonight?

So here we GO! A huge contest in prospect! PSG are in a first-ever Champions League final! Our man on the ground Adriano Del Monte has more!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich! Will first-time finalists PSG walk away with the prize? Or will Bayern Munich pick up a sixth European crown? Join me for all the buildup, team news and yes Video highlights from the final in Lisbon!