PSG Vs Bayern Munich - Live Match Stream
Team News! A huge boost for PSG, three-time Champions League winner Kaylor Navas is back, after shaking off a thigh injury. Marco Veratti makes the bench, whilst Neymar, Di Maria, and Mbappe make up a pacy forward line!
Keylor Navas is back for Paris, while Verratti is among the substitutes.
Just over an hour to go! ✊#UCLfinal
Calma! Calma! Neymar is ready for tonight!
No nerves from Neymar!

Whilst PSG have Angel Di Maria... a man who knows all about doing it at the Estádio da Luz!
Semi-final hero
Will Di María deliver on the biggest stage (again)?
Bayern know a thing or two about the Champions League final! They defeated Borussia Dortmund the last time they played in one!
PUMPED FOR A FINAL
PSG are on the move!
The PSG squad receive a rapturous applause as they leave the team hotel.
Next stop, Estádio da Luz

Matt Critchely has made it to Lisbon! He's got some very import news on Keylor Navas!
Early team news from PSG & Bayern from Matt Critchley.

Will Neymar be the difference for PSG tonight?
This Neymar effort in one word?
So here we GO! A huge contest in prospect! PSG are in a first-ever Champions League final! Our man on the ground Adriano Del Monte has more!
Will PSG be celebrating again tonight? Adriano Del Monte is at the team hotel in Lisbon.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich! Will first-time finalists PSG walk away with the prize? Or will Bayern Munich pick up a sixth European crown? Join me for all the buildup, team news and yes Video highlights from the final in Lisbon!