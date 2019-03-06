UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester United made Champions League history as Marcus Rashford's last-gasp penalty secured a 3-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain, sending the English side through on away goals after a 2-0 loss in the first leg.

No side had ever progressed in a knockout match in Europe's elite competition after losing a home first leg by two or more goals, but United did the unthinkable, Rashford adding to Romelu Lukaku's brace after VAR drama.

Although PSG controlled the first half, seeing 76 per cent of the ball, Thilo Kehrer and Gianluigi Buffon were guilty of gifting the in-form Lukaku two goals either side of Juan Bernat's equaliser, meaning United led at the break.

PSG looked as though they had done enough, but with the use of technology, Presnel Kimpembe was penalised for handball and Rashford emphatically dispatched the opportunity, seeing the Ligue 1 team eliminated at the last-16 stage for a third year in succession.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! VAR drama in Paris! Presnel Kimpembe is adjudged to have handled the ball after a VAR review! Marcus Rashford steps up, and drills the ball past Buffon! It's 3-3 on Aggregate and PSG need a goal to qualify!

Chance! Juan Bernat rattles the post late on!

Goal! Manchester United retake the lead! Gigi Buffon has a nightmare! A pot-shot from Rashford is palmed into the path of Lukaku who puts United 2-1 up! PSG lead 3-2 on aggregate!

Chance! Angel Di Maria smashes a shot just wide!

Goal! Juan Bernat taps in from close range! 1-1 on the night, PSG lead 3-1 on aggregate!

GOAL! Wow! What a start from United, Lukaku pounces on a missed pass from Thilo Kehrer, rounds Buffon and hands Manchester United an early lead! Game on!

Live Updates

Preamble

Back in Paris, we have Manchester United legend Gary Neville as a guest pitchside! He has had plenty to say on the United defence! 10 minutes till kick-off!

Now for PSG, who are showing off their team with a fancy video! Headlines, Edinson Carvani is named on the bench. Kylian Mbappe leads the line! Simples.

Team News time! First up Manchester United, It's the best first team United can get out in the circumstances! Andreas Pereira, Fred & Scott McTominay make up a three-man midfield. Youngsters Garner, Chong, Gomes, Greenwood all make the bench!

If someone could engineer a great European escape it's this man! We are set to kick-off in 30 minutes!

Manchester United have plenty of big names out tonight, some of the youth team have been called into the match-day squad!

So here we go! Can PSG reach the quarter-finals? They are halfway there with that Radiohead reference!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSG Vs Manchester United in the Champions League! No team has ever overturned a first-leg 2-0 home defeat to progress to the next round. Can Manchester United do the impossible and dump PSG out at the round of sixteen? Join me for all the latest build up, team news and yes, the goals as they go in from this monumental game from Paris!