PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Goal! PSG go 1-0 up! Neymar with a diving header! We are level 2-2 on aggregate!

Chance! Edinson Cavani is denied by the boot of Burki!

Nearly game time from a quiet Parc Des Princes!

Live Updates

Preamble

No fans? No problem! PSG was greeted by their ultras as they made their way to the stadium.

Now for Dortmund! Erling Braut Håland leads the line, and will be hoping to add to the ten goals he has scored in the Champions League this season!

🚨 Our Starting XI against PSG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v4AQhwkfbj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 11, 2020

Team news! First up PSG! The headline, Kylian Mbappé is on the bench! Edinson Cavani replaces the mercural attacker!

PSG looking good as they arrive at the Parc Des Princes! Kick-off in a hour now! Team News incoming!

BVB impressed in the first-leg! Will they progress to the quater-finals?

Act two, up next 🏆🎬pic.twitter.com/pU880uoRSh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 11, 2020

PSG have it all to do tonight, they have not progressed to the quarter-finals in the last three seasons!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSG Vs BVB in the Champions League! No fans will be present at the Parc Des Princes and the Parisans have it all to do as they look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!