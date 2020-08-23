PSG Vs Bayern Munich - Live Match Stream

Match Report

Bayern Munich have completed a second treble in eight seasons after Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's intense Champions League final.

Hansi Flick's men were second best for periods of the match at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, but Coman made the difference to deny his former club a historic first Champions League title.

His well-placed header ensured Bayern emulated their treble-winning side coached by Jupp Heynckes in the 2012-13 campaign.

Given the exploits of both sides en route to the final, the first half was somewhat lacking the deadly touch many might have expected in the final third, with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski all spurning decent chances.

Coman, a PSG academy product, broke the deadlock in the 59th minute and that caused the contest to open up significantly.

But, while the Parisians might feel they were incorrectly denied a penalty in an incident involving Mbappe and Joshua Kimmich, Bayern held on to seal their sixth European crown.

Live Video

Goal! Kingsley Coman heads Bayern Munich into the lead! It had been coming!

Peep! We are underway in Lisbon!

Live Updates

Preamble

Mbappe, Just 21... ready to tear up the Champions League final!

Warm-ups are nearly done in Lisbon!

We are building up to the game! Just 20 minutes to go! We asked you who will win tonight... the results seem conclusive!



Arsene Wenger believes that Neymar is the best in the world!

Arsene Wenger claims that Neymar has shown he's the best player in the world right now!



Not long till game time! Who have you got?

Now for Bayern Munich, former PSG player Kingsley Coeman is starting ahead of Ivan Perisic! Otherwise it's the same side that beat Lyon in the semi-final!

🔴 The Bayern side tasked with winning the #UCLfinal



Team News! A huge boost for PSG, three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas is back, after shaking off a thigh injury. Marco Veratti makes the bench, whilst Neymar, Di Maria, and Mbappe make up a pacy forward line!

🔴🔵 Keylor Navas is back for Paris, while Verratti is among the substitutes.



Calma! Calma! Neymar is ready for tonight!

Whilst PSG have Angel Di Maria... a man who knows all about doing it at the Estádio da Luz!



Semi-final hero ✅

Bayern know a thing or two about the Champions League final! They defeated Borussia Dortmund the last time they played in one!

PSG are on the move!

Matt Critchely has made it to Lisbon! He's got some very import news on Keylor Navas!

Will Neymar be the difference for PSG tonight?

So here we GO! A huge contest in prospect! PSG are in a first-ever Champions League final! Our man on the ground Adriano Del Monte has more!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich! Will first-time finalists PSG walk away with the prize? Or will Bayern Munich pick up a sixth European crown? Join me for all the buildup, team news and yes Video highlights from the final in Lisbon!