UEFA Champions League - Porto vs Chelsea - Live Stream

Chelsea prepares to face off with Porto in Seville on Wednesday looking to progress to the semi-finals.

Since Thomas Tuchel's appointment, Chelsea have been outstanding. Having won seven out of nine Premier League games with two draws they managed to go unbeaten for about a month and a half. Along with this, Chelsea managed to knock out Atletico Madrid as well as progress into the Semi-final of the FA Cup.

However, Saturday's result against West Brom showed that a good run can only go on for so long. A 5-2 defeat to relegation-threatened West Brom could not have come at a worse time for Chelsea and this result seemed to be a reality check and can potentially affect their form against a mediocre side in Porto that cannot and should not be underestimated.

In team news N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the first leg with a hamstring injury with Christian Pulisic is also in doubt as he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Chelsea possible lineup

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Werner

Date – Wednesday 7th April 2021

Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel – beIN SPORTS English 1

Time – 22:00





Since knocking out favourites Juventus in the round of 16, Porto has been in great form. Three wins out of three in the Primeira Liga as they continue to close the gap between them and league leaders Sporting Lisbon. Boss Sérgio Conceição inspired his side to victory in Turin against Juventus and will now be hoping his team can get another scalp as they take on Chelsea over two legs.

In team news both Sérgio Oliveira and Mehdi Taremi are out due to suspensions, meanwhile, goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye is out with a knee injury.



Porto Predicted Team



Marchesin; Manafa, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Corona, Grujic, Uribe, Otavio; Marega, Martinez

It certainly promises to be a tight affair as Chelsea host Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals! You can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.