Match Report

Angel Di Maria stepped up in the absence of Paris Saint-Germain's first-choice attacking trio by delivering a double in a 3-0 Champions League victory over a lacklustre Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel was unable to pick the suspended Neymar or injured duo Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani for the Group A clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, but Di Maria played a starring role against his former club.

Despite having Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale on the field together for the first time, Madrid lacked sharpness and were put to the sword by the Argentina international twice inside 33 minutes.

Bale had what would have been a spectacular goal ruled out for handball after a VAR review and Zinedine Zidane's side were punished for failing to register a single shot on target when Thomas Meunier compounded their misery at the culmination of a stoppage-time counter-attack.

Pablo Sarabia appealed for a penalty when he kicked the ball against the arm of Eder Militao – making his first Madrid start with Sergio Ramos suspended – in the first minute, but on that occasion referee Anthony Taylor was unmoved.

PSG was rewarded for their vibrant start in the 14th minute when Mauro Icardi, handed a full debut after his deadline-day loan move from Inter, combined with Juan Bernat, who squared for Di Maria to stab past Thibaut Courtois at his near post.

After Hazard and Bale fired narrowly off target, PSG doubled their lead when Idrissa Gueye teed up Di Maria and the ex-Madrid winger fired a stunning drive home from the edge of the box.

Bale thought he had halved the deficit two minutes later when he lobbed former team-mate, Keylor Navas, only for a VAR intervention to reveal the ball touched his arm while he juggled it before shooting.

Di Maria scooped a chance to complete his hat-trick over before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaced Icardi in the 60th minute, while Courtois did well to keep out Sarabia.

After PSG lost Marquinhos to injury, Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside and headed narrowly wide with 12 minutes remaining.

Madrid crumbled in the 91st minute when full-backs Meunier and Bernat surged forward and the Belgian slotted home to round off an impressive win for the hosts against the shot-shy 13-time champions of Europe.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Thomas Munier makes it 3-0 on the breakaway! Game over! PSG have been imperious tonight!

Close! Karim Benzema heads wide! Real Madrid need a goal and fast!

Chance! PSG are ramping up the pressure here! In perhaps the best move of the evening, Pablo Sarabia turns his shot just past the post!

Chance! Di Maria chips the ball just over the bar! So close to 3-0!

Peep! PSG take a 2-0 lead into the break! Two well-taken goals from Angel Di Maria the difference at half-time!

Chance! Bale goes close again! A drilled shot from the winger skips just wide!

What a response from Real Madrid! Gareth Bale chips Keylor Navas to half the deficit! Oh, wait, after a VAR check it's disallowed for handball!

Goal! Di Maria at the double! A well placed shot into the left corner and PSG go 2-0 up!

Chance! Real almost hit back immediately! Eden Hazard curls a shot inches wide!

Goal! Angel Di Maria fires the Parisians into the lead! Juan Bernat with the cross and the Argentinian does the rest!

Live Updates

Preamble

In kit news! PSG will be wearing this retro white number tonight! Fancy!

The Real Madrid dressing room is good to go! Don't forget we get underway at 22:00 Mecca!

Boom! How important can this guy be for PSG between the sticks? He knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League...

Now for PSG! Mauro Icardi leads the line for the Parisians! Whilst former Real Madrid keeper Kaylor Navas starts in goal! Can the Los Ticos keeper make the difference tonight?

Team news! First up Real Madrid! Eden Hazard makes his first competitive start for Los Blancos! No Sergio Ramos in the side tonight, he is suspended! Gareth Bale also starts!

Will the Parc des Princes be rocking tonight!?

Los Blancos have arrived! Expect that all-important team-news any minute now!

PSG have yet to win the Champions League... Will 2019/20 be the Parisians year?

Real Madrid knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League in recent years...

So here we go! A big night in prospect! PSG look ready!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates from PSG Vs Real Madrid! Los Blancos head to Paris in one of the standout ties of the Champions League! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!