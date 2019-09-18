Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Mathieu Valbuena stings the palms of Hugo Loris with a early shot!

That Champions League Anthem! Moments away from kick-off in Greece!

Live Updates

Preamble

Lucas Moura the hero of the semi-final against Ajax last season starts tonight! Can he be a difference maker for Spurs?

Olympiacos have been in fine form so far this season!

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 17 games 💪 pic.twitter.com/qEajIJcUZt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2019

Back to the kit news! Tottenham have a very impressive retro Champions League kit this term!

Team news for Spurs! Five changes from the side that defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend! Dele Alli , Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies all get the nod! Two-goal hero Son Heung-min has to settle for a place on the bench!

Team News Time! First up the hosts! Pedro Martins has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mathieu Valbuena (Remember him?!) will be the playmaker in the side! Spanish striker Miguel Ángel Guerrero leads the line!

Shirt news! Olympiacos going with the classic red and white look today! Can they upset Spurs?

Tottenham have arrived! Can Spurs get a big result in Greece tonight?

Sad news today, with the passing of Fernando Ricksen after his battle with motor neurone disease.

Ex-#Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has sadly passed away aged 43 after fight with motor neurone disease. #SPFL pic.twitter.com/SvjzhnPr0W — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) September 18, 2019

The final touches are being made at the Karaiskakis Stadium! Don't forget we get underway at 7:55 Mecca!

Spurs go again in Europe! The question remains, can the North London side go all the way to the final just like last season?

Champions League nights tend to be special at the Karaiskakis Stadium! I'm expecting it to be rowdy!

So here we go! Tottenham have a tricky trip to Greece in prospect! Olympiakos have won 4 of their last 5 encounters against Premier League sides! Good job Son Heung-min looks like he is ready, based on training last night!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Olympiakos Vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League! The Greek giants, who have yet to taste defeat this season, take on last seasons Champions League finalists Tottenham! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as to go in! Not to mention all the streaming information you need to follow to watch the game.