Chance! Mathieu Valbuena stings the palms of Hugo Loris with a early shot!
That Champions League Anthem! Moments away from kick-off in Greece!
Lucas Moura the hero of the semi-final against Ajax last season starts tonight! Can he be a difference maker for Spurs?
That road we've been dreaming to start over again! @ChampionsLeague is finally here!! 🙏🏽🤩🇪🇺 #UCL #UEFAChampionsLeague #COYS pic.twitter.com/2bJ8E7h0nI— Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) September 18, 2019
Olympiacos have been in fine form so far this season!
Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 17 games 💪 pic.twitter.com/qEajIJcUZt— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2019
Back to the kit news! Tottenham have a very impressive retro Champions League kit this term!
👕🔥 Our 2019/20 @nikefootball third kit makes its debut this evening!#UCL ⚪ #COYS pic.twitter.com/TgesP6vAPK— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2019
Team news for Spurs! Five changes from the side that defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend! Dele Alli , Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies all get the nod! Two-goal hero Son Heung-min has to settle for a place on the bench!
#THFC: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2019
Team News Time! First up the hosts! Pedro Martins has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mathieu Valbuena (Remember him?!) will be the playmaker in the side! Spanish striker Miguel Ángel Guerrero leads the line!
Η ενδεκάδα της ομάδας μας για το ματς κόντρα στην Τότεναμ! / The line-up for today's match against @SpursOfficial ! 🔴⚪️ #Olympiacos #UCL #OLYTHFC #THFC #Tottenham #LineUp @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/ocTqUhcEF6— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) September 18, 2019
Shirt news! Olympiacos going with the classic red and white look today! Can they upset Spurs?
Τα χρώματα μας για απόψε! ΠΑΜΕ ΘΡΥΛΕ! / Our team #colors for tonight! Let’s do this LEGEND! 👊🏻⚽️⚪️🔴#Olympiacos #UCL #OLYTHFC #THFC #Tottenham @ChampionsLeague @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/r7pUCwl4bL— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) September 18, 2019
Tottenham have arrived! Can Spurs get a big result in Greece tonight?
Tonight's theatre.#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/pTZyC9uTLx— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2019
Sad news today, with the passing of Fernando Ricksen after his battle with motor neurone disease.
Ex-#Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has sadly passed away aged 43 after fight with motor neurone disease. #SPFL pic.twitter.com/SvjzhnPr0W— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) September 18, 2019
The final touches are being made at the Karaiskakis Stadium! Don't forget we get underway at 7:55 Mecca!
#UCL nights are back! 🔴⚪⭐#Olympiacos #OLYTHFC #THFC #Tottenham pic.twitter.com/zKfQ38J9oN— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) September 18, 2019
Spurs go again in Europe! The question remains, can the North London side go all the way to the final just like last season?
The time has come.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2019
✨ Our @ChampionsLeague journey begins. ✨#UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/RgkkjtsoeB
Champions League nights tend to be special at the Karaiskakis Stadium! I'm expecting it to be rowdy!
#Throwback We have returned to the @ChampionsLeague Group Stage! 🏟️ Describe your best red and white #UCL moment! 🔴⚪👊🏻#Olympiacos #Tottenham #OLYTHFC #THFC #WeKeepOnDreaming #Karaiskaki #Barça pic.twitter.com/yCEg8MdjVW— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) September 18, 2019
So here we go! Tottenham have a tricky trip to Greece in prospect! Olympiakos have won 4 of their last 5 encounters against Premier League sides! Good job Son Heung-min looks like he is ready, based on training last night!
😮 Pochettino joins in rondo...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2019
Son nutmegged 🤣#UCL | @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/txfm85bvBo
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Olympiakos Vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League! The Greek giants, who have yet to taste defeat this season, take on last seasons Champions League finalists Tottenham! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as to go in! Not to mention all the streaming information you need to follow to watch the game.