Jose Mourinho has hailed Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool sensationally defeated Barcelona 4-0 to book their place in the Champions League final. Talking after the game the Portuguese coach who has won the Champions League with Porto & Inter Milan said that Liverpool where the representation of their manager on the pitch.

"I said impossible is nothing. Anfield is one of the places to make the impossible, possible. I have to say for me this remontada has one name, Jugen."

Liverpool showed tremendous heart to overhaul a 3-0 first leg deficit to kick Barcelona out and progress to the final in Madrid. Mourinho belives that the mentality installed by the german coach means that Liverpool had the belief to overcome the Catalans.

"This (win) is not about tactics or philosophy. This is about heart and soul and fantastic empathy that Klopp has with his players. They had the risk of finishing a fantastic season with nothing to celebrate and now they are one step away from being European Champions and I think Jurgen deserves."

"This is a reflection of his personality, never give up. Players giving everything, about not giving up. He doesn’t cry about playing too many matches everything today is all about Jurgen Klopp’s mentality."

