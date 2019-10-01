Mane admits Salah frustration, but insists they are "good friends" By beIN SPORTS October 1, 2019 15:44 0:51 min Liverpool's Sadio Mane admits he was frustrated by Mohamed Salah's selfish play against Burnley, but insisted they remain good friends despite it. Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 0:51 min Mane admits Salah frustration 0:35 min Bayern are one of the Champions League favourites 0:32 min Every player is always fit for UCL games 1:16 min Djokovic dismisses Popyrin in Tokyo 1:00 min De Bruyne continues to assist Manchester City 1:29 min Emery wants his players to improve 1:12 min Solskjaer backs his players 1:39 min Pogba makes landmark 100th EPL appearance 1:03 min I have no advice for Hazard on how to play- Zidane 0:54 min Harry Kane is 'sensationally good' - Kovac