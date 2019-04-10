

Gary Neville believes that his former side played well to contain Barcelona, but anticipates United not progressing to the semi-finals with a second leg to play at the Nou Camp in six days time.

Luke Shaw’s own goal proved to be the difference on the night, and Neville who was speaking with beIN SPORTS said that United still have a chance in the contest.

“United can take heart from what they did tonight. I’m not going to say that the tie is dead, after what I said last time.”

“I think there is something in the tie I think United could get a goal, the only disappointment I would say is that United could not really create many chances in the final third.”

Despite talking up United, Neville was frank in their chances of pulling off another upset to reach the final four.

“It’s there for United, it’s going to be tough Barcelona are huge favourites if you ask me honestly I don’t anticipate United going through.” You can hear more from Gary Neville in the video above.