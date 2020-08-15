Manchester City Vs Lyon - Live Stream
Live Video
Goal! Lyon take the lead! Maxwel Cornet with a perfect finish!
Live Updates
Preamble
Not long till kick-off now! 10 minutes till we are underway in Lisbon!
Final preparations underway! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/eU5Mq2yMtF
Warmups are well underway!
Focus up! 💪#UCL #ManCityOL— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
Manchester City have never won the Champions League, and it's been the number one priority for Pep Guardiola!
LET'S DO THIS— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/bg77HLmn57
Now for Lyon! No changes from the side that progressed against Juventus! Memphis Depay, the former Manchester United striker will be the man to watch for OL!
Our #UCL team news is in for #ManCityOL! 👥— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
Team news! Man City first up! Eric Garcia is the only change in the side that beat Real Madrid to reach Lisbon! Gabriel Jesus will reprise his role as a false 9!
Here's how we line-up tonight! 👊— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020
STARTING XI | Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/pZKLKukBCj
OL have arrived! The French side knocked out Juventus in the round of sixteen, can they shock Man City tonight?
In the house! 👋#UCL #ManCityOL— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 15, 2020
So here we go! The final quarter-final! Manchester City must be confident!
Will Lyon find a way past Ederson tonight?@ManCity | #UCL— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 15, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Man City Vs Lyon! A semi-final against the all-conquering Bayern Munich awaits the winner tonight! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the big game.