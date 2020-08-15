Manchester City Vs Lyon - Live Stream

Live Video

Goal! Lyon take the lead! Maxwel Cornet with a perfect finish!

Live Updates

Preamble

Not long till kick-off now! 10 minutes till we are underway in Lisbon!

Warmups are well underway!

Manchester City have never won the Champions League, and it's been the number one priority for Pep Guardiola!

Now for Lyon! No changes from the side that progressed against Juventus! Memphis Depay, the former Manchester United striker will be the man to watch for OL!





Team news! Man City first up! Eric Garcia is the only change in the side that beat Real Madrid to reach Lisbon! Gabriel Jesus will reprise his role as a false 9!

OL have arrived! The French side knocked out Juventus in the round of sixteen, can they shock Man City tonight?

So here we go! The final quarter-final! Manchester City must be confident!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Man City Vs Lyon! A semi-final against the all-conquering Bayern Munich awaits the winner tonight! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the big game.