Manchester City progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League for a seventh season running despite playing out a 1-1 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

In the absence of injured club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola's men produced a flat display that saw them fail to get out of first gear for large parts.

Even after edging in front 11 minutes into the second period through Ilkay Gundogan, City - saved by a brilliant Fernandinho goal-line clearance in the opening period - could not kick on.

Substitute Manor Solomon hit back for Shakhtar with just over 20 minutes remaining to make it back-to-back Group C draws for City, though top spot was secured thanks to Dinamo Zagreb's defeat at Atalanta.