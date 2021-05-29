Match Report





Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea won the Champions League for a second time by beating Manchester City 1-0 in an all-English final in Porto.

Chelsea forward Havertz saved his first Champions League goal for the biggest stage at Estadio do Dragao on Saturday, opening the scoring late in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel's hugely impressive, well-drilled side held on to break City hearts, denying the Premier League champions a treble in their first Champions League final.

Tuchel had suffered the agony of defeat in the biggest game in European club football last year as Paris Saint-Germain boss, but his fellow German Havertz ensured he got the better of Pep Guardiola for a third time in just over a month.

City, surprisingly starting without both Fernandinho and Rodri for only the second time this season, had the first chance when Ederson sent Raheem Sterling clear with a brilliant pass, but the forward's poor touch allowed a combination of Reece James and Edouard Mendy to advert the danger.

Timo Werner's intelligent runs and pace was unsettling the City defence, but he missed his kick when Germany team-mate Havertz picked him out before finishing tamely after Mason Mount presented him with a glorious chance.

A magnificent tackle from Antonio Rudiger denied Phil Foden when he looked set to open the scoring and it was Chelsea who took the lead after Thiago Silva had limped off.

Mount was the architect, spotting a huge hole at the heart of the City defence and threading a pinpoint throughball for Havertz, who rounded Ederson and slotted home three minutes before the break.

City suffered another big blow early in the second half when a tearful and shaken Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with a black eye following a collision with Rudiger, who was shown a yellow card.

The verdict from referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz and the VAR was no penalty when City thought James had handled before Fernandinho replaced Bernardo Silva.

Substitute Christian Pulisic spurned a golden opportunity to give Chelsea breathing space 18 minutes from time, failing to hit the target after Havertz played him in on a blistering break.

Guardiola sent on Sergio Augero for his final City appearance but there was no dream swansong for City's record goalscorer, Riyad Mahrez slicing a shot just wide deep into seven minutes of stoppage time as Chelsea held on to be crowned champions of Europe.



LIVE Updates



Arsene Wenger takes a look at the emotions to win a Champions League final!

"Somebody will cry, and cry forever in his life!"



Over in our Arabic studio we have Arsene Wenger! 👨‍🏫



Le Professour praises Pep for coming back after 10 years, and explains the emotions of losing a big final! #beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/QDwL1qL0GZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021



The team news is in!



TEAM NEWS!



Gündoğan & Sterling start for Manchester City! As for Chelsea Kai Havertz starts whilst Hakim Ziyech is on the bench! @CarrieBrownTV has the team news from the Estádio do Dragão.#beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/7vTelAZNbl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021



Who are you predicting to win tonight?



Just two hours to go! Will it be Man City of Chelsea lifting the famous trophy tonight?



Screenshot your prediction and let us know in the comments below 👇#beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/6ODwFuqHoH — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021



Karim Benzema has made out Champions League team of the season! You can see our full-time a little later on beIN SPORTS 1 English.



Karim Benzema has done it! The Real Madrid man joins our team of the season! #beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/UZGXx2X7Xg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021



A first-ever final for Manchester City tonight! Will they be able to get the job done? John Stones thinks so!





"We've worked for five years for this occasion."



John Stones has revealed his personal pride in an exceptional season and how he is looking to make history tonight with Manchester City. #beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/GkR0f60vWK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021

Carrie Brown has some interesting observations ahead of the final!

We are building up to the Champions League final! It seems like Manchester City keeper Ederson has been practising penalties 👀@CarrieBrownTV has the latest from the Estádio do Dragão!#beINUCL #UCLFinal #UCL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/gUrxkN6Ifi — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 29, 2021





Hello! Welcome to the live blog for Manchester City for the Champions League final! Will Pep Guardiola's side win the trophy for the first time, or will Thomas Tuchel guide Chelsea to a second ever European Cup? Join me for all the build-up, team news and Live video from the game in Porto!