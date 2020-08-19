Lyon Vs Bayern Munich - Live Stream
Live Video
Goal! Gnabry nips in to score from close range! Bayern are in control!
Goal! What a strike! Serge Gnabry pushes forward and lashes the ball into the top corner!
That Champions League music is just so special!
Live Updates
Preamble
Bayern have been on a roll...
🔴 Bayern have won their last 19 games...#UCL pic.twitter.com/HMzCJAxdxR— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
We are lucky to have Arsene Wenger in the studio tonight! Having brought Serge Gnabry to Arsenal at 15, he knew the Bayern attacker was a special talent!
"I knew that he would turn out great"— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 19, 2020
Arsene Wenger looks back on Serge Gnabry's time at @Arsenal.
Live ➡️ https://t.co/Won3nsD396#beINUCL #UCL #LyonBayern 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/NwiVAyMWo1
A little bit of pitchside action from Adrian Del Monte!
Let's get the lowdown on both @OL_English & @FCBayernEN from @adriandelmonte!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 19, 2020
Live ➡️ https://t.co/Won3nsD396#beINUCL #UCL #LyonBayern 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/9bLuYdrD3e
Now for Bayern... No changes either from the side that smashed Barca! Keep an eye out for the rapid Alphonso Davis at left-back!
🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Lewandowski, Perišić, Gnabry & Müller all start for Bayern again. Pavard returns from injury to the bench.#UCL— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
Team news is in! First up Lyon! No changes for the side that started against Man City! Moussa Dembélé remains on the bench!
🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Two-goal Lyon hero Moussa Dembélé starts on the bench again for Lyon...#UCL— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
Lyon has arrived!
Too much drip from Memphis Depay 😎#UCL pic.twitter.com/8mPbPEu8Kd— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
Did you know that Lyon and Bayern battled it out in a Champions League final before?
✅ Right foot— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
✅ Left foot
✅ Header
Ivica #Olić's perfect semi-final hat-trick vs Lyon 🎩🔥#MissionLis6on #OLFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/eW3udXiHve
Karim Benzema will be cheering on his former side tonight!
Allez l’@OL #YACherMoy 💪🏼⚔️🔥— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) August 19, 2020
Now for Lyon... will Memphis Depay be the difference maker tonight for OL?
🔴🔵 Memphis Depay this UCL season 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/DILUUBje6H— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 19, 2020
So here we go! Not long till kick-off! Bayern battered Barca last time out... can they do the same against Lyon?
Flick Tock, Flick Tock ⌚ #MissionLis6on #OLFCB pic.twitter.com/QBqsKBPtWa— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Lyon Vs Bayern Munich. Both sides had impressive quarter-finals against Man City and Barcelona, so who will step up and book their place in the final against PSG on Sunday night? Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the game in Lisbon!