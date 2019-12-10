Memphis Depay struck a dramatic late equaliser as Lyon fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig and earn a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Two first-half penalties from Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner put Leipzig – who were already through and needed just a point to seal top spot in Group G – in control at Groupama Stadium on Tuesday.

However, Houssem Aouar gave Lyon hope after the restart with a wonderful curling strike before Depay's instinctive 82nd-minute finish.

With Benfica beating Zenit 3-0 in the group's other game, Depay's effort propelled Rudi Garicia's side from bottom up to second at the Russian team's expense.