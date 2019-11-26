A stunning goal from Sven Bender helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow that keeps alive their chances of reaching the Champions League last 16.

Peter Bosz's side needed a win to stand any chance of finishing in the top two in Group D and they duly delivered thanks to Bender's first goal in European competition after Rifat Zhemaletdinov had put through his own net.

The result ensures Leverkusen can still claim second spot in the group, provided that Atletico Madrid do not win away to Juventus in Tuesday's later match, while they are assured at least of a place in the Europa League by virtue of head-to-head goal difference with Lokomotiv.

The Russian side, however, will play their last match in Europe of the season against Atleti on December 11.