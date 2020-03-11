Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid – Live Stream

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Notoriously defensive Atletico Madrid to attack you say?! Matt Critchley has more!

The feeling among the Spanish media is that Atletico Madrid are coming to Anfield to attack!

What a stat from Liverpool! You must be backing the reds tonight!? Right?!

Jürgen Klopp is yet to lose a home Champions League game with Liverpool (W11 D4); Klopp's last two home defeats in the competition have been in last 16 home leg matches with Borussia Dortmund in 2013-14 (1-2 v Zenit) and 2014-15 (0-3 v Juventus).

Now for Atletico! 4-4-2 is the formation, with Diego Costa and Joao Felix upfront. Two banks of four will be aiming to shut out Liverpool, Jan Oblak will need to be at his best to keep out the European Champions.

Team news! Liverpool! Jordan Henderson returns to the side, as does Andrew Robertson who missed out last weekend in the Premier League! Mane, Salah and Firmino lead the line on this crucial night for the European Champions!

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our side to face @atleti

Hard to ignore all the #coronavirus chat at the moment! Matt Critchley catches up with journalist Henry Winter to discuss more.

"At some point FIFA are going to have to take a stand and all football is off... The #PL are clinging on game-by-game. If there's a huge spike in positive cases of #Coronavirus then they'll have to close it down." @henrywinter speculates on the remainder of the season.

Liverpool have a pretty impressive home record in the Champions League!

Liverpool are unbeaten in 25 European home games (W18 D7)

Happy Birthday Andrew Robertson! How good has Scottish wing-back been this season?

Atletico has a slender advantage, can they hold off the European Champions?

Liverpool need a big night at Anfield...

Another European night at Anfield awaits...

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side needs to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against a defensive Atletico Madrid side. A full house is expected at Anfield tonight, so expect that special European atmosphere under the lights. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!