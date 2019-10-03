Intensity showed how much game meant - Valverde By beIN SPORTS October 3, 2019 09:16 0:35 min After watching his side seal a dramatic and crucial comeback victory against Inter in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says it was clear how much the game meant to the players Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 2:11 min France 33 USA 9 2:02 min Georgia 10 Fiji 45 2:00 min New Zealand 63 Canada 0 1:14 min Fantasy Hot or Not - Lewa in record-breaking from 1:20 min Emery passionately defends Pepe's price tag 1:16 min I didn't feel good about the referee 0:35 min I'm still finding my rhythm this season - Messi 1:27 min Klopp 'not angry' Liverpool squandered three-goal 0:35 min Intensity showed how much game meant - Valverde 0:44 min Lampard and Willian praise rising star Abraham