Highlights: Bellingham and Haaland on target as Dortmund beat Besiktas September 15, 2021 21:20 3:55 min Jude Bellingham shone with a goal and an assist, while Erling Haaland netted his 21st Champions League strike. Besiktas Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 2:43 min Report: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto 4:16 min Report: Club Brugge 1-1 PSG 3:20 min Report: Inter 0-1 Madrid 5:16 min Report: Liverpool 3-2 Milan 5:59 min Report: Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig 3:55 min Highlights: Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund 4:10 min Highlights: Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta 3:55 min Report: Malmo 0-3 Juventus 3:54 min Report: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich 3:07 min Report: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit