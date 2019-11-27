Guardiola will not consider playing youngsters in "prestigious" Champions League By beIN SPORTS November 27, 2019 06:18 0:39 min Pep Guardiola will not consider playing anything but the first team in their last group match of the UEFA Champions League even though Manchester City have safely qualified Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 3:50 min Red Star Belgrade 0-6 Bayern Munich 3:57 min Report: Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos 3:12 min Report: Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb 5:00 min Report: Real Madrid 2-2 PSG 3:08 min Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid 3:22 min Report: Man City 1-1 Shakhtar 3:14 min UAE 3 Yemen 0 3:18 min Real Madrid qualify for Champions League last 16 3:07 min Report: Lokomotiv 0-2 Leverkusen 4:02 min Qatar 1 Iraq 2