Shakhtar Donetsk scored twice in stoppage time to secure a pulsating 3-3 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League Group C on Wednesday.

The hosts had looked like claiming all three points when Luka Ivanusec and Arijan Ademi scored inside the final seven minutes of regulation time to put the hosts 3-1 up, with Bruno Petkovic earlier cancelling out Alan Patrick's opener for the visitors.

A header from Junior Moraes and then Tete's penalty with almost the last kick of the game ensured the spoils were shared, though.

Nikola Moro and Marlos were also both dismissed in a remarkable final 20 minutes, and both sides will go into the final two group games level on five points.