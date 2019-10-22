Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in Tuesday's Champions League Group A clash.

The France forward was introduced from the bench seven minutes into the second half and helped put the game out of Brugge's reach with a devastating display that also included an assist.

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for PSG at Jan Breydel Stadium and made it five goals in four matches after being set up by Mbappe in the second half.

Thomas Tuchel's men have now won all three European matches without conceding and are five points better off than second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the other Group A fixture.