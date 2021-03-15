YOU CAN FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION FROM THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE VIA BEIN CONNECT

The Champions League returns for the second leg of the round of sixteen with Real Madrid preparing to host Atalanta come this Tuesday.

Los Blancos have drawn two of their previous three games however the results do not offer the full picture following a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, in the Madrid derby.

The return of Karim Benzema will be a major boost to the side. The Frenchman bagged in a brace and guided his team to a 2-1 last-gasp win on Saturday over Elche. Benzema will have to be at the brilliant best if Real are to progress to the quarter-finals.

The 13-time European cup winners will be hoping to settle the score on Tuesday, however, they will have to be wary of the offensive threats Atalanta posses.

Atalanta have not shown to be affected much by their 1-0 loss to Real Madrid, having won three of their previous four matches. With Real Madrid having a slender one-goal lead it seems like the free scoring side from Bergamo are all the more motivated to grab a shocking result in Madrid.

Gaspirini's side has shown throughout the season that they have the fighting spirit as seen in the league where they now sit at fourth place and seem to make their way into the top three, the hope will be for them to be able to translate this form into a knockout competition if they wish to succeed in this season's Champions League campaign.

Manchester City will be looking to add to their two-goal advantage as they prepare for their second leg tie with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Since their tie in Hungary, Manchester City have managed to record four wins in five games played, and in doing so have also kept themselves well ahead at the top of the Premier League, with only the derby loss to Manchester United momentarily slowing them down.

A huge boost for City comes at a very important time as their star man Sergio Aguero has made a return from a lengthy absence and has also gotten himself back on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Fulham. Having a crucial player back in the latter stages of the season will be vital for Manchester City if they hope to make it all the way to the final in Istanbul this season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach has seen their form declined drastically following the first leg. The German side lost all four of their games played, three in the Bundesliga, along with an unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal cup.

Still, stranger things have happened in the Champions League and if the Germans could get an early away goal in Manchester it could prove the catalyst to yet another classic Champions League knockout tie. Gladbach will certainly draw inspiration from Porto who overcame the odds away to Juventus to book their spot in the final eight.

