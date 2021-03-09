You can follow all the action from the Champions League via beIN CONNECT

Another epic showdown is set for PSG and Barcelona with all the pressure on the latter after a crushing 4-1 defeat at home. Since this result, however, Barcelona improved considerably. A comeback win over Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey along with three wins in the league, More important perhaps is that Barcelona has not conceded a goal in this period of time.



Lionel Messi has shown on many occasions that he enjoys pulling his side out of trouble in the Champions League. Add in the election of Joan Laporta as club president earlier this week it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Barca could pull off their own Remontada.



PSG have also been in good form leading up to this fixture having won three of their past four games, losing only to Monaco. Unfortunately for Mauricio Pochettino, star man Neymar has been declared unfit to face his former side, the Brazilian will remain sidelined as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Liverpool were effective in the first leg of their tie with RB Leipzig, the Merseyside club have had to endure a tough run of results domestically. A Merseyside Derby loss at Anfield in the Premier League since 1999 was just the start as Liverpool have lost all of their games since the first leg and have even endured there longest losing streak at Anfield ever with six consecutive defeats. To add further misery for the English champions the already depleted squad are also without captain Jordan Henderson, who came off against Everton with a groin injury.

With his side out of the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp will be wary of the fact that Leipzig will be looking to get an early goal to test the resolve of his squad.

RB Leipzig has been in terrific form leading up to their matchup with Liverpool. The German side has won all four of their last games since losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the first leg and have managed to keep three clean sheets as they currently sit in second place in the Bundesliga. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping his side can transition this terrific form against what looks like a vulnerable Liverpool side.

It certainly promises to be an interesting evening of Champions League action, you can follow PSG vs Barcelona and Liverpool vs RB Leipzig via beIN CONNECT.