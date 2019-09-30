Mitch Freeley

Real Madrid welcome Club Brugge to the Bernabéu, looking to recover from their 3-0 opening game defeat to PSG. Los Blancos were second best last time out, however, their league form has steadily been improving something they will be looking to transfer to the Champions League.

The Madrid derby at the weekend was hardly a classic, ending in a 0-0 draw but the point was enough to see Zidane’s side return to the top of the table. Indeed Real have rallied impressively since their defeat in Paris picking up three wins and a draw in that time.

Vinícius Júnior was an unused substitute against Atletico and could be in line to start on Tuesday evening. The young winger has been slowly improving under Zidane, and you can see why Real spent €46 million on the youngster in the summer of 2018. Having scored his first goal of the season against Osasuna last week, expect a bright future for the Brazilian teenager.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

When – Tuesday 1st October

Where – Santiago Bernabéu

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 19:55

Clube Brugge will be looking to upset the odds on Tuesday evening, but the Belgian league leaders will be well aware of the challenge posed by the 13 times European Champions. Last time out in the Champions League, Blauw-Zwart had an uninspiring 0-0 draw with Galatasaray. Although fans will be hopeful of finishing third and qualifying for the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Domestically, Brugge is a different proposition and have yet to taste defeat in their opening eight games of the season. Last time out, four second-half goals ensured that Brugge breezed past Mechelen 5-0.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will have to be at his very best if Brugge is to pull off one of their biggest ever European upsets. The former Liverpool stopper was signed in the summer, and his experience with Liverpool will be vital if the Belgian side can pull off a result against the odds in Madrid.

Clube Brugge Predicted Team

Mignolet; Deli, Mitrovic, Mata; Ricca, Rits, Vanaken, Vormer, Diatta; Dennis, Okereke

