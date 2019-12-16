Real Madrid takes on Manchester City in the standout tie of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen. It will be a repeat of the 2016 semi-final, which saw Los Blancos prevail 1-0 on aggregate.

Defending Champions Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid, meaning a return to the Wanda Metropolitano the stadium has they lifted the Champions League last season. Frank Lampard's Chelsea side will face a stern test against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and will play at the ground where he lifted the Champions League as a player.

Tottenham will face the side currently leading the way in the Bundesliga RB Leipzig. Whilst Napoli, who has a new boss in the form of Gennaro Gattuso has the tough task of facing Barcelona. Borussia Dortmund will face PSG, as Paris coach Thomas Tuchel returns to Germany to face his former side. Juventus will take on Lyon, Atalanta who qualified for the round of sixteen against the odds will play Valencia.

Draw in full below.

Draw

Borussia Dortmund Vs PSG

Real Madrid Vs Man City

Atalanta Vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool

Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich

Lyon Vs Juventus

Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig

Napoli Vs Barcelona